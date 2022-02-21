Centre causes inflation and blames Sindh: Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday said that when the PTI government came to power, petrol was Rs87 per litre and today petrol is Rs160 per litre.

Addressing a press conference along with the PPP’s Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki in the federal capital, the Sindh provincial minister said the federal government has recently announced that electricity will become more expensive in March. “The government would take more than Rs60 billion out of the pockets of the people with raising the electricity tariffs,” he added.

He said the PTI government has caused inflation and blames Sindh government that it does not control inflation. “It is imperative that the people participate in the PPP March on February 27 against this government which has made lives difficult due to inflation,” he said.

He said that as long as this government is in power, the prices of petrol, vegetables, electricity and other commodities will increase every month. “Imran Khan has agreed with the IMF that petrol prices will increase by Rs4 per month,” he said.

He said that the PPP always spoke on the issues of the people and there will be a historic long march under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “As long as Imran Khan Niazi remains in power, the problems of the people will increase,” he said, adding that it was very important to send this incompetent government packing.

Replying question, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the PPP has proven in the past that it served the people despite different kinds of crises. He said during the PPP government 2008-2013 the world was facing worst recession. Pakistan faced two floods. “We had given people relief and increased the salaries and pensions and we started BISP,” he said.

The minister rejected the ordinance to amend the elections laws. “The Election Commission should have been consulted on the amendment in elections laws,” he said. Responding to another question, Saeed Ghani said that at the time of PTI sit-in the Chinese president's visit was cancelled and now the PTI says that the march will coincide with a cricket match. “Imran Khan had called the players playing in PSL as ‘Reloo Kattay’ and now the PTI is taking credit of the same PSL,” he said.