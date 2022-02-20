Six killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Six persons, including two women, were killed in different incidents here on Saturday.

The first incident happened in Tarapi area of Pulrah where the accused opened fire on Lal Shahzad and his married daughter, killing them on the spot.

Police officials said the accused Waqar Shah, his brother Sardar Shah and two others were booked under Section 302 of Ppc and raids were being carried out for their arrest. They said that Lal Shahzad’s son had tied the knot with the sister of the accused on their own free will earlier this year.

The bodies were handed over to their family after the doctors completed the medico-legal formalities at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. In another incident in the Baffa area, Mohammad Sadaqat and his cousin were killed over a land dispute and the accused managed to flee. The bodies were handed over to the families after the autopsy at the nearby hospital.