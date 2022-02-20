Death toll reaches 4 in house fire

PESHAWAR: Three more members of a family, who were admitted to the hospital here after sustaining severe burn injuries in a blaze, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital early Saturday.
The huge fire erupted in the house of Qari Imran in Chughalpura on Friday, causing severe burn injuries to four members of his family, including his mother, wife and two children.
