MBBS, BDS students given gold medals

PESHAWAR: Gold medals were awarded to MBBS and BDS students at a ceremony at the Gandhara University here on Saturday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Shaukat Ali, who was the chief guest on the occasion, awarded the gold medals to the excelling students. The ceremony started after recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Abdur Rauf Madani. The principal of Kabir Medical College welcomed the audience. The vice-chancellor of the Gandhara University gave a brief introduction of the university.

Haidar Ali, Abdul Wajid Khan, Abdul Ahad, Zainab Akhtar, Raweeha, Bushra Ubaidullah, Sardar Arsalan, Samar Shah, Gulsanga Ibrahim, Hafsa Aziz, Hafsa Malik, Maryam Sohail, Aima Shabbir, Kamran Ahmad Khan were awarded medals for distinction in MBBS. Reda Raza Khan, Saman Nawab, Palwasha Ehsan, Malaika Sharif Khan, Hassan Laique, Tooba Syed, Sarah Khan, Summaya Iqbal, Hatim Ihsan and Javeria Afridi got medals for outstanding achievements in BDS.