‘Govt presents largest uplift budget in history of Punjab’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hassan Khawar has said that the opposition is confused, wandering aimlessly and making futile efforts for a shelter. He said PTI wants that every political party should respect the public mandate given to them as PPP is in power in the province of Sindh but Insaaf Health Card facility is available in all parts of the country except for Sindh. He said that due to such careless attitude of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's national level political party has been confined to Larkana only.
Hassan Khawar said that the Punjab government has presented a development package of Rs 740 billion for the first time in history and Rawalpindi is also getting its share in this journey of development. He said that progress has been made on the projects of three major dams in Rawalpindi, Pappen, Dadhocha and Ghabir dams and also Jalalpur Irrigation Project in Jhelum which is worth Rs. 32 billion and 70 crore and this project is very important in this region.
