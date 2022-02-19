5 die of COVID-19 from Pindi, 120 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another five patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours keeping the case fatality rate in the district much higher as compared to other parts of the country, particularly Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to details, out of a total of 42,555 patients so far reported from Rawalpindi, as many as 1307 patients have died of COVID-19 recording the case fatality rate as 3.07 per cent means that out of every 100 patients reported from the district so far, three have lost their lives.

On the other hand, a total of 1,002 COVID-19 patients lost their lives from ICT due to the illness out of a total of 133613 patients so far registered from the federal capital recording the CFR as around 0.75 per cent.

It is, however, a positive omen that due to the consistent decrease in the number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district, the number of active cases in the region is also on the decline. Data collected by ‘The News’ also reveals that a good number of patients have been recovering from the illness.

It is worth mentioning here that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region has dropped down to around 2.7 per cent in the last 24 hours as it was recorded as 2.01 per cent from ICT and 3.33 per cent in the Rawalpindi district.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 120 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region taking the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 176,168 of which 2309 patients have so far lost their lives due to the infection.

From Rawalpindi district, another 36 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 42,555 of which 40,648 patients have already recovered. The number of hospitalised patients belonging to the district was 47 on Friday while 553 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, another 84 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the tally to 133,613 of which 130,946 patients have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital dropped down to 1,665 on Friday after the recovery of 702 patients in the last 24 hours.