Perplexity AI CEO shares Sam Altman’s simple career advice

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has revealed a simple piece of career advice from Sam Altman that helped shape his journey in artificial intelligence. Speaking in a podcast, Srinivas said Altman advised him to focus on what comes naturally but feels difficult to others.

The concept increased his self-assurance during his initial phase, and it directed him toward artificial intelligence employment and machine learning work and his achievements in starting businesses.

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Srinivas said the advice resonated with his own experience during his time at IIT Madras. He participated in a data science competition that resembled Kaggle without having any formal education in machine learning.

He learnt through practical experience because he tested scikit-learn tools by conducting multiple experiments. The contest victory demonstrated his skills in machine learning, which he had possessed since his early days before artificial intelligence became widely accepted.

Srinivas completed his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley, before he began working at top AI research facilities, which he left to establish Perplexity AI in 2022. The company has since expanded its operations to reach a $9 billion market value, which enables it to compete with major search engine companies.

His journey demonstrates how people who work in artificial intelligence research need both instinctive abilities and natural curiosity because these capabilities help them advance their careers more than traditional educational pathways do.

According to Srinivas, Altman's lesson shows that people should treat their natural abilities as their strongest assets. The ability to identify personal strengths at an early stage will help individuals who work in artificial intelligence achieve their long-term career objectives.