Your brain may ‘switch off’ mid-task, ADHD study reveals

A new study from Monash University reveals that adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) experience brief sleep-like brain activity during the day, especially during demanding tasks. Researchers found these moments lead to attention lapses, slower reactions, and mental fatigue.

The research results provide fresh understanding of ADHD symptoms and brain function and attention problems because they reveal the underlying reasons which make it hard for some individuals to maintain their mental focus.

Brain briefly switches offline

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The research compared people with ADHD and neurotypical people doing tasks that require focus. The people with ADHD had more “mini sleep” episodes compared to the neurotypical people.

Mini sleep pauses are not visible but affect performance. The people with ADHD had more mistakes and felt tired. The researchers say it’s like the brain switches gears to handle high levels of thinking.

The researchers claim this offline response occurs more frequently in people with ADHD, but it can affect any person who experiences high-stress situations. The brain creates a short reset when its processing capacity reaches its maximum limit.

People with ADHD show more frequent active moments which require less effort to maintain, and this leads to difficulties in maintaining focus during all activities.

The new research results will create a fundamental change in current understanding and treatment methods for ADHD. The experts now see ADHD through brain structure problems which exist in people with this condition instead of considering it a pure behavioural disorder.

Researchers are testing sound-based sleep stimulation methods as a potential solution for enhancing daytime concentration abilities. The current method shows potential to decrease micro "shutdown" episodes which occur during these early development stages.

The study shows that people who struggle to maintain their focus need to use more effort to stay on task. The way people respond to mental pressure and stress demonstrates the particular way their brain functions.