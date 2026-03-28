'No Kings' protests challenge Trump policies nationwide

St Paul is set to host the flagship rally of the No Kings protest movement on Saturday, drawing tens of thousands of people amid rising political tensions in the United States.

Organisers expect over 9 million participants across more than 3,100 events nationwide, with the Minnesota gathering featuring Bruce Springsteen. The protests target US policies on immigration and war, while they show the increasing arguments about US protests and political unrest and civil movements.

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The state Capitol rally will feature performances and appearances by Joan Baez and Jane Fonda and Bernie Sanders. Organisers selected Minnesota as their location because of recent conflicts between federal immigration enforcement and local resident incidents.

Indivisible, the activist group leading the movement, says the No Kings protests are aimed at opposing what it calls authoritarian policies.

According to Indivisible, rallies are planned across all 50 states and in several countries, including Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The movement has grown steadily, with millions participating in demonstrations last year.

Organisers say US protest movements and political activism have transformed suburban areas into new centres of activism.

The No Kings protests occur during a period of ongoing conflicts which stem from Donald Trump's policies about immigration and his international relations strategies. The White House has dismissed the demonstrations, calling them politically motivated.

Springsteen uses his performances to express his disapproval of Trump while he performs music that promotes democracy and freedom. His new song, inspired by events in Minnesota, is expected to be a focal point of the rally.