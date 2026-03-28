Crimson Desert development team shifts focus to new project following release

Although it feels sooner, the Pokemon-like creature-catcher DokeV was actually first announced seven years ago. A shift in focus was recently confirmed by Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young, who stated that the core development team is now transitioning to DokeV following the release of Crimson Desert. The studio expects it will take approximately two to three years from the current timeline to complete and polish the game.

The focus of the project has evolved significantly since its debut, moving from an MMO to an open-world action-adventure title. It is being built using the BlackSpace Engine, the same proprietary next-gen technology used for Crimson Desert. The game is noted for its weird and vibrant K-pop aesthetic, featuring heavy emphasis on music and dancing. Gameplay elements include IIama mounts, jet-powered skateboards, and confetti guns. The monster designs are specifically inspired by South Korean mythology.

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No one can doubt that Crimson Desert is a fantastic single-player RPG that offers hundreds of hours of content. While it has some rough edges regarding movement and fine visual detail, it successfully delivers on its massive promises.