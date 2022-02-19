LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had practically proved to be a disastrous tsunami for the country, that destroyed every institution over the last three-and-a-half years, and the worst damage it caused was to surrender country’s economic control to the IMF and the world money lenders.

He was addressing the third public sit-in at Gujranwala on Friday, in connection with the proposed 101 sit-ins against the PTI government’s bad governance, giving State Bank under the IMF control, IMF-dictated economic policies, causing continuous inflation and bringing mini-budgets to meet the IMF demands, massive corruption and unemployment. A large number of men, women and children participated in the sit-in, raising slogans against the government and holding banners and party flags. In the sit-in campaign, the JI workers earlier staged sit-ins at Gujrat and Sheikhupura in the previous weeks.

Siraj declared the PTI government the worst in the country’s history, which devalued national currency by over 58 per cent without the country fighting any war or undergoing any emergency.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan must tell the nation about his performance until now instead of making false announcements in the public meetings. Citing Rs12 per litre hike in petrol prices, he said the PM had initially rejected the OGRA summary, but later approved it when he was told that the IMF had demanded it. Siraj said the prime minister had promised to provide 10 million jobs, but the government instead rendered millions jobless.

“Imran promised to build 5 million homes, but instead made millions of people homeless. He promised to liberate country of IMF, but instead given the State Bank under its control,” he said. Siraj said the rupee devaluation was never seen in the history like it was witnessed during the PTI regime. He said Imran failed to end corruption as promised before coming to power, and he took no action against those 436 people other than Nawaz Sharif whose names were mentioned in Panama Leaks and Pandora Papers, adding that most of those accused people were sitting around Imran Khan.

Siraj held the PMLN and PPP as collaborators of the PTI in the cruel anti-public policies and said the three parties were basically different sides of the same coin. Besides, Gujranwala sit-in, the JI workers also protested in 15 cities including in front of the JI headquarters Mansoorah against the recent Rs12 per litre petrol hike on appeal of Sirajul Haq.