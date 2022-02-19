Arms licence cancelled

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has cancelled arms dealership licence of arms and ammunition dealer M/s Haji M Rafique & Co Manga Mandi, Multan Road over their involvement in illegal sale and purchase of weapons, The News has learnt on Friday.

According to notification available with The News, the Home Department has given an opportunity of hearing to M/s Haji Rafique & Co under rule 49(2). Shabir Ahmed and M Asif, the representatives of M/s Haji Rafique & Co, appeared in the hearing on the behalf of the company. Representative of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Additional Inspector General of Police Investigation were also present in the hearing. During the hearing, Shabir Ahmed stated that M Yasin (Haji Rafique’s employee) son of Musa Khan resident of Darra Adam Khel was involved in illegal sale and purchase of weapons but the owner could not present any plausible documentary evidence that Yasin was his sale/purchase agent or authorised worker. After that it was recommended by the representative of DIG Investigation to cancel the Arms Dealership Licence of M/s Haji M Rafique & Co.