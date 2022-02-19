Arms licence cancelled

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has cancelled arms dealership licence of arms and ammunition dealer M/s Haji M Rafique & Co Manga Mandi, Multan Road over their involvement in illegal sale and purchase of weapons, The News has learnt on Friday.
According to notification available with The News, the Home Department has given an opportunity of hearing to M/s Haji Rafique & Co under rule 49(2). Shabir Ahmed and M Asif, the representatives of M/s Haji Rafique & Co, appeared in the hearing on the behalf of the company. Representative of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Additional Inspector General of Police Investigation were also present in the hearing. During the hearing, Shabir Ahmed stated that M Yasin (Haji Rafique’s employee) son of Musa Khan resident of Darra Adam Khel was involved in illegal sale and purchase of weapons but the owner could not present any plausible documentary evidence that Yasin was his sale/purchase agent or authorised worker. After that it was recommended by the representative of DIG Investigation to cancel the Arms Dealership Licence of M/s Haji M Rafique & Co.
LAHORE:A delegation of Drug Advisory Training Hub visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Friday. The delegation was...
Islamabad:Jamaat-e-Islami on the call of central ameer Sirajul Haq staged protest demonstrations against hike in...
LAHORE:Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar conferred an award to Dr Senta Maria Anna Siller at a ceremony in recognition...
LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Punjab Dr Shahid Mehmood said that the dealing officers of OPC...
Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party at its 55th meeting approved PC-1 worth Rs2.96...
LAHORE:The National Incubation Centre Lahore held its flagship Investor Summit at LUMS on Friday at the culmination...
Comments