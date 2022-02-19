2,311 graduates awarded degrees

LAHORE:The 21st convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) was held here Friday in which a total of 2,311 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines.

According to the details, 1,458 graduates were awarded Bachelors degrees, 202 Masters, 634 MS/MPhil and 17 PhD degrees. Around 30 Patron’s Gold Medals, other medals and awards were given to the students who performed exceptional in the exams. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was the chief guest at the convocation while UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad, other officials and a large number of students were present.

The governor congratulated the graduates for achieving this milestone and making their parents and teachers proud. He appreciated the parents’ role in the grooming and success of children, saying that children should respect them. Ibrahim Hasan Murad, UMT Rector Dr Asif Raza and others also spoke.