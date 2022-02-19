Three air force soldiers killed in car crash in Philippines

MANILA: Authorities said three Philippine Air Force soldiers died after their car crashed into concrete barriers and burst into flames early on Friday while traveling along a major highway in Metro Manila.
The Air Force said four soldiers were in the car when the accident happened shortly before 3:00 am local time (1900 GMT). "The accident involved four Philippine Air Force personnel. Three were confirmed dead," said a statement.
The driver survived the accident and is recuperating at a local hospital in the national capital region. "No details yet as to the circumstances which led to this event," the statement read, adding the Air Force is investigating the accident. Traffic authorities said the four were coming from a party and heading south to their main headquarters when the accident happened.
