‘We need to play tough cricket to beat Australia’

KARACHI: Affirming Australia as one of the toughest Test sides in the world, Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said that they would have to play tough cricket and “execute plans and strategies” if they are to overcome Australians in the Test series.

“At the moment Australia are sitting at No1 spot in the Test rankings. They play tough cricket and wherever they go, they go with full preparations. It means, we have to play tough cricket with them and we are preparing our plans and strategies according to that,” Saqlain told reporters here on the sideline of the training camp which began here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Saqlain recalled that since 1998, Australia had been the best Test team and they also retained the Ashes convincingly recently; though, Pakistan’s coach showed his resolve to counter the Aussies by planning and playing tough cricket against them at the home ground.

“The home team always carries the advantage considering the factors of climate, pitches or environment. But we should also keep in mind that Australia is No1 side and plays tough cricket. We will have to play tough cricket and we will have to execute the plans and strategies keeping in mind how Australians play the game,” he was quick to add.

After serving for some period as an interim coach following the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain has recently been appointed for one year as a head coach. Australia’s Shaun Tait will work with him as a fast bowling coach while former Pakistan’s batting guru Mohammad Yousuf will act as a batting coach for the series against Australia, which will carry three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I. While Saqlain and Tait have been roped in for 12 months each, Yousuf has been given assignment for the Australia series only. Australia are due to arrive in Rawalpindi on February 27. The first Test will begin at the Pindi Stadium from March 4.

Saqlain said that Australia should come to Pakistan with an ‘open heart’ when asked about the security concerns.

“All Pakistan is with Australia and cricket. Everyone wants Australia to come and play with an open heart. We are people who welcome the entire world. Look at PSL last season got completed and now again PSL is in progress. When we meet the best cricketers they say that our tour to Pakistan remains the best,” the former off-spinner said.

He said that the whole nation is looking forward to the tour of Australia which is coming to Pakistan after 24 years. Saqlain also commended the PCB efforts in organising Australia’s tour, besides hoping full support from the fans. “I am sure players and fans are very excited and are looking forward to it and hopefully it will be a very good series,” he said.

Saqlain looked optimistic about his spin department for the challenging series. “Zahid Mahmood has done well in domestic cricket and Yasir Shah is obviously there. I am much positive about the spin department,” the former spinner said.

About the execution of plans he said they have started working according to them.

“We are planning but the strategies should not be revealed. More deliberation is being made and we are preparing in the right direction.

“You have to set your targets keeping in view the Australian team. And in the light of that our camp began today and when we will go to Pindi, PSL players will also join.

“Keeping in view Australia’s weak and strong points and our own strength and weaknesses we are making strategies on how to dominate the visitors. We have made all such plans,” Pakistan national cricket team coach explained.

Saqlain confessed Pakistan would miss the services of ailing Test opener Abid Ali as he had made significant contributions uplate opening for Pakistan.

After undergoing cardiac surgeries, Abid Ali is passing through rehab and is not part of the home series against Australia.

Saqlain was also optimistic about M. Hasnain prospects and said that his bowling action would soon be rectified.