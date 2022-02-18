Extreme extremism

A video of a Muslim girl in hijab being harassed by Hindu far-right goons has been circulating on social media. The brave girl defied the hecklers and merited great praise in Pakistan for her actions. While the lone ranger was undoubtedly admirable, recent events in our country have thrown many in turmoil.
On the one hand is this brave girl. On the other, there is news of an angry mob in Pakistan lynching a mentally challenged person in Khanewal. This was not long after a Sri Lankan man was killed and burned alive by a mob in Sialkot. The question is: who should one condemn – extremists across the border or the ones at home?
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
