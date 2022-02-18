KP Health secretary offers to brief NAB on reforms, projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Mohammad Tahir Orakzai has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director in Peshawar and offered to give them a presentation about the Health reforms and some important projects in the sector and the basic aim is to seek help in running affairs of the Health Department smoothly.
These days most government officials seem reluctant to sign documents related to important projects, apparently due to NAB fear as they are afraid of inquiries and investigations. In the Health sector, the government had initiated a number of projects and some others are in the pipeline but it can only materialise if the authorities concerned feel comfortable that they would not face inquiries after signing important documents. Health Minister Taimur Jhagra had himself initiated a drive against officials in the Health Department known for their corrupt practices and incompetence.
