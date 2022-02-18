Avenfield Property reference: IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 21 for preparation in appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Cap. (R) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference.

PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband appeared before the division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani. Special Prosecutor NAB Azhar Sadiq adopted the stance that he had been appointed special prosecutor recently and he required some time to go through the case record.

He prayed the court to grant him a four -week time for the case study. Maryam's Counsel Irfan Qadir said that he had raised some points before the court and it had placed a question before NAB. The case proceeding in the appeals would not go for longer once the NAB gives answer of it, he added.

NAB prosecutor said that the defence was thinking that it was a matter of just two documents, adding that he was trying his best to study the whole case in four weeks. The prosecutor said he had many things to speak but it was court who would take the decision on matter.

Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that NAB Ordinance asked to conclude the case in thirty days. The court remarked that Amjad Pervaiz had been absent due to sickness and many thirty days had passed in between.