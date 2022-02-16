Al-Khidmat Foundation sends more relief items to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: In continuation of the process of sending relief items to Afghanistan, the Al-Khidmat Foundation on Tuesday handed over 31 trucks laden with relief goods worth Rs 45 million to the Afghan authorities. A simple ceremony to this effect was organised at the Torkham crossing on the Pak-Afghan border.

Mohammad Shakir Siddiqui, Provincial General Secretary of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Rizwan, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Punjab, Head of Afghan Refugee Ministry Muhammad Ali, Head of Afghan Eastern Zone Mian Hafeezud Din Qamari, Afghan official Ghaziullah Hashmi and others attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Shakir Siddiqui said that Afghans have been impacted by the current cold and snowfall in Afghanistan and that Al-Khidmat Foundation had given over 31 trucks of food items.

He stated that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had previously supplied 72 trucks of commodities to Afghanistan, including medicines, sewing machines, food, warm clothing, and winter packages.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has dispatched a total of 103 trucks of assistance materials worth over Rs215 million to Afghanistan so far, Shakir Siddiqui said.

Mohammad Rizwan told the media it was their moral and religious obligation to assist the Afghan brothers and sisters in the hour of trial.

He said that the people of Pakistan stood by the Afghan people in this difficult time and the support would continue in future as well.

Mohammad Rizwan said that Al-Khidmat Foundation will set up and functionalize Aghosh Al-Khidmat Home in Kabul for the welfare of orphans before Ramazan.

The foundation would also set up a state-of-the-art hospital in the Afghan capital soon, he added. He said that the foundation would sponsor heart surgery and treatment of 100 Afghan children in Lahore.

Talking to the media, the Afghan officials said that the Afghan government and people were grateful to the foundation and the people of Pakistan for their support and hoped that the assistance would continue in future. They stated that Afghans required additional assistance in the health sector, among other sectors, to give better health-care to Afghans.

The officials expressed gratitude to the Pakistan government and people for offering all possible help to the Afghan people for the past forty years, as well as for giving them a place in their hearts, and for the continuous cooperation, which they described as satisfying and encouraging.