Meghan Markle's recent comment on mom Doria raises eyebrows: Source

Meghan Markle's recent comment about her mother, Doria Ragland, on her Netflix series has sparked a wave of backlash.

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, the remark has been interpreted as a dig at the duchess's mother, pointing to a quiet rift between the mother and daughter bond.

During an episode of With Love, Meghan released in late December, Meghan called her mother "a free spirit" on the show.

The phrase did not go unnoticed by royal watchers, especially amid the rumors that Meghan is freezing Doria out of her life.

A source told the outlet, "On the face of it, it sounded warm, but among those who know them, it came across as a quiet step back, signaling that Meghan and Doria have very different ideas about parenting and family."

"It came across less as praise and more as a subtle point of difference," a second insider said.

Notably, Doria used to spend a big chunk of her time with Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry while they were adjusting to a new life in the U.S. after leaving the U.K.

"Doria was once a regular fixture in the household, closely involved in caring for the children with Meghan and Harry, but she is no longer living there, and people around them have taken note," a third source claimed.