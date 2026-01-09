Meghan Markle talks about her personal philosophy towards raising Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has chosen her very own way of parenting and one of her approaches is to make sure she incorporates the lessons of authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price who they just talked about, in regards to their new book, The Amazing Generation.

For those unversed, the book claims it is “a comprehensive guide for living a happy and exciting life that isn’t hijacked by a smartphone” and talks about the dangers of allowing smartphones near young, impressionable youth.

Their appearance at this event was virtual and happened at an Oprah book launch event hosted by Gayle King on Wednesday.

While Prince Harry also wore his heart on his sleeve, calling the topic “incredibly valuable: because over the years, we've worked with how the digital spaces [are] deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional, and physical health.”

Meghan used the opportunity to jump in, in agreement, and say they are “proud to be a part” of the movement.

It was only after this that she offered more insight into her parenting philosophy that borrows from the authors' work.

In her own words, “you were saying, you cannot replace the feeling of a deep, guttural belly laugh.” The Duchess said at the time.

This is because in her eyes, “an emoji laugh is not the same physiological response that we need, that our kids need.”

Before concluding, she also revealed some of her non-negotiables and admitted, “what I love is that the more that we encourage our children to do this, we mimic those same behaviors. We also start to play, and we also start to be more present.”

Only then did the Duke of Sussex chime in too and say, “the insights have been incredibly valuable over the years for our work with parents who have lost their children to online harms, and [our work] working towards solutions to keep all children safe.”