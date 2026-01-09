Beatrice, Eugenie woes increase as scandal threatens what they can inherit

It appears Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will get the short end of the stick in the future, one that leaves them with next to no inheritance, a possibility that is completely different from Prince Harry, who is eligible to receive money from Princess Diana’s side of the family as well as King Charles.

But for the sisters, rumors that they would have the chance to inherit the Royal Lodge are not entirely true it seems.

Property expert Elliot Castle explained the nitty gritty of royal leases while speaking to The Mirror.

According to him, “once that lease is surrendered or terminated, there is nothing to pass on...Royal Lodge would revert fully to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters.”

Furthermore, “the key point here is that Royal Lodge is not just a home, it's a valuable long-term leasehold asset.”

“Initiating a formal process to remove Andrew earlier than expected effectively strips away the remaining financial and practical value of that lease.”

Moreover, for Andrew in particular “Royal Lodge offered security, status, and a long lease that justified significant personal investment. Losing that arrangement early inevitably results in sunk costs that can't be recovered,” they concluded by saying.

This has come to a comment made earlier by property expert Raj Chohan, who had a chat with GB News.

At the time it was claimed that Andrew technically would be allowed to leave an inheritance for his daughters, but it would only happen if the Crown Estate directors allow it but “since the Epstein scandal, Andrew has been stripped away from royal duties, which would mean, as the Crown is funded through taxes and he is not now fulfilling formal duties, this would not form part of his Estate.”