SC rejects NAB’s plea seeking bail cancellation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking cancellation of bail of an accused involved in embezzlement while importing urea fertilizer.
During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the accused was required to pay Rs26 crores, however, the anti-graft body did nothing to prevent the adjournments in the trial.
“The NAB was negligent in the instant case,” the CJP said. “The NAB did not come up with any of these grounds while seeking cancellation of the bail,” the court observed.
The court in its order noted down that a reference had been filed in the matter in the accountability court six years and three months ago but so far out of 23 prosecution witnesses, statements of only eight witnesses have been recorded.
