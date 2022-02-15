Work on Bajaur road projects launched

KHAR: The local lawmakers inaugurated the reconstruction work on the roads in various areas of the Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Member National Assembly Guldad Khan and Member Provincial Assembly and District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Ajmal Khan inaugurated work on the three-kilometre Mir Khan to Bararo road and 1.5 kilometre Chaman to Paishto road.

The said road projects would be completed under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), which will cost a total of Rs104 million.The three-kilometre Mir Khan to Bararo road would be constructed in the Arang area in Uthmankhel tehsil while 1.5 kilometre Chaman to Paishto road would be rebuilt in Khar tehsil.

They pledged that all promises would be honoured and the under-developed areas would be brought on a par with developed ones in the district.