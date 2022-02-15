Oil and gas exploration areas: SHC not satisfied with progress of welfare projects

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at progress in welfare development projects for the people living near oil and gas exploration areas in different districts of the province and directed all the deputy commissioners to carry out the required work diligently and expeditiously.

The direction came on a petition with regard to lack of provision of welfare funds to people of oil and gas exploration areas and non-implementation of the Supreme Court orders.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha during the hearing observed that six months earlier, good progress had been made in the utilisation of welfare funds in oil and gas exploration areas however regrettably, both the pace and quality of work had declined of late. The high court directed the focal person to ensure that all the deputy commissioners carried out the required work diligently, expeditiously and in accordance with a reasonable budget for the benefit of local people.

Regarding non-supply of gas to surrounding localities falling within the radius of five kilometres of gas fields, the SHC summoned the ministry of petroleum secretary and finance secretary on the next hearing.

The high court also directed the director general petroleum companies ministry of petroleum, federal secretary ministry of petroleum, secretary finance and others to appear in person along with all deputy commissioners concerned to submit updated progress report in compliance with earlier court directives.

The court had earlier directed the federal government to pay the Sui Southern Gas Company an amount of Rs4.912 billion so that it could ensure supply of gas to all the surrounding localities/villages falling within the radius of five kilometres of all gas fields on a priority basis.

The SHC had directed the federal government to submit comments with regard to responsibility of the federal and provincial governments of ensuring that gas was provided to all the villages falling within the five-kilometre radius of a gas field in the province.