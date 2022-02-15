Work on Ghani Khan Road inaugurated

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Fazal Shakoor Khan inaugurated construction work on the Ghani Khan Road in the district on Monday.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony here, the minister said that Ghani Khan Road was a gateway to Charsadda, which will not only be constructed but also beautified to give a pleasant look to the visitors.
He said that Rs93 million would be spent on the construction as well as beautification of the Ghani Khan Road. The minister added that the road would also play a vital role in the development and boosting trade activities in the district.
