Traffic plan for Youm-e-Wiladat Hazrat Ali’s procession announced

The Karachi Traffic Police announced a traffic diversion plan on Monday for the main Youm-e-Wiladat Hazrat Ali procession that will take place today. The spokesman for the traffic police said the procession would be staged from Ghafoor Chamber to Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road.

The participants will start marching from Ghafoor Chamber and reach Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan after passing through Abdullah Haroon Road, Sharea Iraq, Zebunnisa Street, Aga Khan Road, MA Jinnah Road and Father James Road.

Alternative routes

Motorists coming from Gurumandir and Soldier Bazaar’s third traffic signal, and those going towards the Coast Guards can reach their destinations via Anklesaria Hospital’s traffic signal.

Traffic coming from Tower, Fresco Chowk, Eidgah Chowk towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from the Post Office, Jubilee, Nishtar Road, and then from the Tibet Centre to the right turn of Regal Chowk.

Motorists coming from Fawara Chowk, Zebunissa Market, will be diverted towards the Passport Office from the Paradise Hotel’s traffic signal or to Lucky Star. Vehicles coming from Nishtar Road, Garden, will be able to go from Garden Chowk to MA Jinnah, from the Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk to reach their destinations.

The public is requested to use New MA Jinnah Road, choose alternative routes between Nishtar Road (Garden to Lasbela) and Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Gurumandir to Soldier Bazaar No. 1 traffic signal to the Anklesaria Hospital).