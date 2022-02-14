It seems general elections will be held instead of LG polls: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: PMLN senior leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday predicted that the next general elections would be held instead of local government (LG) elections, local media reported.

Addressing the workers convention, PMLN leader said, “Our leader is only Nawaz Sharif and we are all his workers. The slogan of our quaid is ‘give respect to vote’ and it will be implemented.”

Khawaja Asif mentioned that the people would get rid of this ‘unstable current government’. “The situation will be cleared within 15 to 20 days,” he added.

He also said that the performance of three and a half years of the government could only be described by the public and collective thinking was never wrong.

Criticising the prime minister, the former federal minister said that the premier did not hold himself accountable. "There is a person who lies day and night. "If Pervez Elahi was a dacoit yesterday, today he is a friend. His ego is bigger than the nation and the people of Pakistan are paying the price,” he said.

“Even in the past there was an attempt to eliminate the politics of PMLN but we are still the largest party in the country,” he maintained.