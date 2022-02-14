Lok Virsa reopens traditional food outlet

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -- Lok Virsa has reopened the traditional food outlet at its premises.
According to Lok Virsa, initially traditional brunch would be served at the food outlet.
It will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays adding that timings will be from 10:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m.
Food lovers and enthusiasts can visit and enjoy quality food with a perfect combination of nature and traditional cuisine.
The menu included Halwa Puri, Paratha, Channey, Nihari, Payye, Barbeque, French toast, Omelette, Fried Eggs, Boiled Eggs, Traditional Lasi and tea (Green tea, Doodh Patti etc).
Rawalpindi : Ambulance or emergency medical services were considered to provide urgent pre-hospital treatment,...
Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has said that special focus was being given to control the...
Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for today for various...
Rawalpindi : City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik on Sunday said that all available resources would be utilised for...
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University has Monday as the last day for admission in the programmes offered in the...
Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is playing a dynamic role to empower and facilitate ignored segments of the society...
Comments