Lok Virsa reopens traditional food outlet

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -- Lok Virsa has reopened the traditional food outlet at its premises.

According to Lok Virsa, initially traditional brunch would be served at the food outlet.

It will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays adding that timings will be from 10:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m.

Food lovers and enthusiasts can visit and enjoy quality food with a perfect combination of nature and traditional cuisine.

The menu included Halwa Puri, Paratha, Channey, Nihari, Payye, Barbeque, French toast, Omelette, Fried Eggs, Boiled Eggs, Traditional Lasi and tea (Green tea, Doodh Patti etc).