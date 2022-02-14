Two VCs sent on forced leave over female students’ death, harassment

The Sindh government has sent the vice chancellors (VC) of two universities in the province on forced leave due to allegations against them regarding harassment and violence against female students.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the VCs were sent on a 45-day forced leave. They were heading varsities named after Benazir Bhutto — Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari.

Inquiries have also been initiated against both the VCs.

The CM decided to temporarily remove the Larkana medical varsity’s VC, Dr Anila Atta-ur-Rehman, due to the mysterious death of female students of the varsity. Dr Hakim Abro has been appointed as the acting VC of the varsity.

The universities and boards department has also formed a three-member committee headed by the Dow University VC to investigate the deaths of two students Nosheen Kazmi and Nimrata Kumari of the varsity, the former of whom was recently found dead.

Both the deaths were initially termed suicide but a few days ago, DNA found on Nosheen’s body matched with one found on Nimrita’s body a few years ago, which suggests that the same criminal was involved in their deaths.

The committee has been tasked with completing the inquiry within 45 days.

Meanwhile, the VC of the Lyari varsity, Akhtar Baloch, was sent on forced leave because he was accused of harassment by a Sindh Assembly member. Dr Amjad Siraj Memon has been appointed as the acting VC of the varsity.