It is high time that we addressed the issue of the increasing instances of animal cruelty in Pakistan. Stray animals, animals in zoos, and even wild animals are not safe anymore. They are tortured for entertainment. Many stray dogs are poisoned or killed to reduce the number of strays on roads. According to the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), more than 50,000 stray dogs are killed every year in Pakistan. Donkeys and horses are also mistreated and beaten mercilessly by their owners.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s existing laws regarding animal cruelty are insufficient to protect them. But if the government, relevant authorities, and people work together, the issue can be addressed. People must be made aware of the importance of animal rights. Shelters for strays must be set up, and habitats of wild animals must be protected.

Khadija Khalil

Lahore