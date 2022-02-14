Poor performance

This refers to the news report, ‘Shah Mehmood Qureshi questions performance criteria for ministries’ (February 12). First, one fails to comprehend the need or logic of awarding any certificates to ministries, especially when at least one year is still left before the next general elections. It is entirely premature. Second, as there was no set criteria shared for what constitutes ‘good’ performance, it was inevitable that there would be wedges between ministries – and that is exactly what has happened. With rumours of a no-confidence motion going around, this will only weaken the government and give the opposition an opportunity to exploit rifts.

If at all, such a ceremony should have been held after the completion of the PTI’s tenure, and the performance criteria should have been made clearer so that a holistic picture could be seen before deciding ‘excellence’ levels. Usually ministries present awards to institutions and individuals on their performance under their domain. It was strange to see the prime minister’s office recompensing its own offices. Another wasteful step.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada