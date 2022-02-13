RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base is imperative for defeating terrorism.He was speaking to troops during his Panjgur visit in Balochistan on Saturday.

He spent entire day with troops, who repulsed terrorist attack on security forces camp in Panjgur on Feb 2. On arrival at Panjgur, he was given a detailed update by the local commander on security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats.

Talking to the troops, General Bajwa appreciated professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities. The COAS emphasised maintaining high standard of operational readiness to fail attempts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of local population. He paid tribute to Shuhada over their supreme sacrifice in line of duty and defence of the motherland.While interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, the army chief appreciated them for their support to the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in fighting menace of terrorism.

The COAS assured local elders of army’s all-out support for creating environment for prosperity and development of the area particularly ensuring timely completion of ongoing socioeconomic projects. General Bajwa said that terrorists would not be allowed to reverse the hard-earned gains irrespective of the challenges. The COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps on his arrival in Panjgur.