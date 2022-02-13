Pervez Khattak dares opposition to bring no-trust move against govt

NOWSHERA: Daring the opposition parties to submit a no-confidence motion, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the government was stable and strong enough to thwart any move with the help of allies. “Sometime they (opposition) say to launch a long march and sit-in but the other time they talk of bringing a no-trust resolution against the prime minister in the National Assembly,” he told reporters after attending a wedding ceremony here. He said the opposition parties were confused and directionless then how they would be able to oust the government. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and other parties had lost trust of the people and now staging dramas to remain in media.

Pervez Khattak said that all institutions, including the Establishment, and government were on one page and jointly striving hard to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

The country for the first time in history had got an honest prime minister in the shape of Imran Khan, he said, adding that the prime minister was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve living standards of the common man.

The defence minister claimed that the prime minister’s visit to China was successful and now he was planning to visit Russia to boost bilateral ties and trade with regional countries.

He said that the media should play a responsible role to inform people about the facts regarding price-hike and unemployment caused by the flawed policies of previous governments and Covid-19 pandemic all over the world, including Pakistan. He advised the media not to promote ‘propaganda’ of opposition parties and tell the truth about the PTI-led government ‘achievements’.

“The rampant corruption in the previous governments of PMLN and PPP had caused colossal damage to the country’s economy due to which the people are now facing the price-hike and unemployment,” Pervez Khattak maintained.

He held the PMLN and PPP responsible for the present price-hike, unemployment dwindling economy and burden of foreign loans on the country.

He said the country was faced with the challenges of price-hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of previous governments.

The opposition parties, he claimed, wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices. “The PMLN and PPP had done nothing for the development of the country and welfare of people during their rule but only filled their own pockets,” he alleged.

He lashed out at the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement for their double standards and deceiving masses with hollow slogans.

He said that the PDM was striving to save its own leaders and blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the accountability process launched by him to make those who had plundered the national wealth accountable.

He said the PTI candidates would sweep LG elections on the basis of performance and good governance.

“The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and present the fifth budget next year,” he said.

About government economic policies, he said that scores of families were lifted from the poverty line through various projects, including Ehsaas Programme, Ration and Kissan cards and other welfare projects initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.