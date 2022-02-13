Women’s achievements highlighted at event to mark National Women’s Day

The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) on Saturday celebrated February 12 as 5th National Women’s Day and held an event to acknowledge Pakistani women working in various sectors on the basis of their accomplishments and vision.

The event was organised by the SCSW at the Frere Hall in collaboration with the Sindh women development department, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, United Nations Population Fund, UN Women and Aurat Foundation. Among notable women and civil society activists, Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah also attended the function. The theme of the event was ‘Zero Tolerance for Violence’.

Women from all walks of life shared their challenges and struggles, and celebrated their successes. Selected winners were presented with awards in various categories such as science, art, health, peace and security, education, government and entrepreneurship.

The transgender community was also celebrated for their achievements and Dr Sarah Gill was presented with an award for being the first transgender doctor of the country.

Lifetime achievement awards were also bestowed to some women who had a long record of struggles and accomplishments.

The audience was entertained by performances of classical dancer Sheema Kermani and women officers of the Sindh police.

National Women’s Day marks the struggle of women against a series of ‘anti-women’ laws enacted during the era of former dictator General Ziaul Haq.

On February 12, 1983, around 100 women marched on the Lahore High Court to protest against Zia’s repressive and discriminatory Law of Evidence. Pursuant to this legislation, a woman’s testimony was considered half as valuable as a man’s. During the march, police arrested up to 50 female protesters, and used tear gas and batons.

When Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani was the prime minister, he suggested that like International Women’s Day on March 8, February 12 should be commemorated as National Women’s Day to honour the resilience of women in Pakistan.