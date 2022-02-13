5th Martyrdom Day of police martyrs today

LAHORE : Punjab Police will observe the 5th Martyrdom Day of martyrs of Chairing Cross on Sunday (today).
In this regard, the grave of DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed will be visited at Cavalry Ground Cemetery Lahore by CTO Lahore and Traffic Police troops whereas the last resting place of SSP Zahid Nawaz Gondal Shaheed will be visited by DPO Mandi Bahauddin. Fateha will be offered for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs. It may be recalled here that a suicide bomber blew himself up at Faisal Chowk, Chairing Cross on February 13, 2017. As a result DIG Capt (retd) Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Nawaz Gondal, wireless operator ASI M Amin and four personnel of Elite Force Head Constable Asmat Ullah, constable M Aslam, constable Irfan Mahmood and constable Nadeem Tanveer were martyred.
