Allama Iqbal Polo Cup finals today

LAHORE: BN/Barry’s will take on Remounts in the main final of the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 on Sunday (today) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

BN/Barry’s have Babar Naseem, Hilario Ruiz Guinaziu, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernest Trotz while Remounts comprise Imran Shahid, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado.

Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be contested between BBJ Pipes and Diamond Paints.