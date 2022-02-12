Small dams to make KP self-sufficient in food sector: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday said as per the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, construction work on various small dams was underway to provide sufficient irrigation water to the local population.
With completion of these projects, he said the province would be made self-sufficient in the food sector and scores of people would get job opportunities.
Presiding over a progress-review meeting on small dams projects here, the minister directed that such meetings must also be called on a monthly basis to ensure in time and quality completion of these projects.
MANSEHRA: The major political parties have yet to finalise names of their candidates for the tehsil mayors’ offices...
PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government company operating the Bus Rapid Transit service in the...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has upgraded one-step the posts of 11 officers of...
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for business-to-business contacts and joint ventures...
SWABI: President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the role of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and...
Comments