Small dams to make KP self-sufficient in food sector: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday said as per the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, construction work on various small dams was underway to provide sufficient irrigation water to the local population.

With completion of these projects, he said the province would be made self-sufficient in the food sector and scores of people would get job opportunities.

Presiding over a progress-review meeting on small dams projects here, the minister directed that such meetings must also be called on a monthly basis to ensure in time and quality completion of these projects.