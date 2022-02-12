Gas supply to outlets resumes

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced resumption of gas supplies to all CNG stations that are operating on RLNG.

According to the gas utility, the supplies will resume from 08:00 am on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Gas supply was suspended to CNG sector from December 1, 2021 till February 15, 2022, in accordance to the gas load management plan. However, only those CNG stations that are operating on RLNG to get the supplies, SSGC stated.