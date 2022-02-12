‘Argentina to collaborate with Pakistan in enhancing cotton production’

FAISALABAD: Argentina will collaborate with Pakistan in enhancing cotton production and value addition of different commodities and livestock products. It was said by Ambassador of Argentine Leopoldo Francisco Sahores while addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He expressed concern about the decline in cotton production in Pakistan and said that the foreign exchange earning textile sector was totally dependent on cotton and the decline in its production was very embarrassing for your country.

He said that Pakistan must enhance the per acre yield of cotton to ensure adequate supply of raw material to the textile sector. He said that his country could help Pakistan in enhancing cotton productivity with innovative technologies in addition to the value addition of different commodities. He said that he has just taken over his diplomatic responsibility in Pakistan but he is fully aware of the trade-related issues.

Earlier, president Atif Munir Sheikh introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that Faisalabad was the third largest hub of industry which was also contributing a major role to job creation. He said that although textile was the iconic representation of this city. He said that Argentina could share its technology with Pakistani industrialists.