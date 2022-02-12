Pro-Khalistan group for ‘Hijab Referendum’ in India

LONDON/NEW YORK: Citing the Hijab ban attempts as an existentialist threat to the Muslims, a pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has called upon Muslims in India to start ‘Hijab Referendum’ to carve out “Urduistan” in the areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, Bihar and West Bengal where Muslim-dominated community will be able to freely practice its religious beliefs.

Calling the Modi govt as Hindu fascist regime, which is adhering to the concept of homogenised majority and cultural hegemony, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of SFJ, in a video message, while addressing Muslims of India stated: “Today the ban is on Hijab, tomorrow it will be Azan, Namaz, and then Quran. Now is the time to stand up for Urduistan — a Muslim dominated country.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun called on Indian Muslims to “learn from Pakistan” and assured the Muslims of India that the SFJ will help them organise and fund “Hijab Referendum” movement to oppose the union of India.

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan Canadian Sikhs gathered at the Indian consulates in Birmingham, Toronto and Vancouver to shows solidarity with the Sikh woman who was gang-raped and paraded in the streets by Hindu

The protesters said that the heinous crime against the Sikh woman motivated by gender, religious affiliation and ethnicity was being covered up by the police commissioner of Delhi, handpicked and appointed by Prime Minister Modi.

On January 26, 2022 – the Republic Day of India – a 22-year-old Sikh woman, mother of a three-year-old child, was brutally gang-raped, tortured, and then paraded through the streets of New Delhi while the country was celebrating the national Republic Day.

One of the viral video footages shows the victim being beaten and abused by Hindu families including women and children forcing the victim to walk while onlookers cheer. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said: "The rape of Sikh women in the Indian capital is part of ongoing practice of using rape and sexual violence as a tool against women of religious and ethnic minorities. In 2019 alone, over 32,000 rapes were reported with majority of victims belonging to minorities.