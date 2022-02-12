PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to Naya Pakistan project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under-construction apartments of Naya Pakistan in G-13 sector without protocol while the officials of the departments concerned were nowhere to be seen on the occasion.

The prime minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing project and directed its early completion. The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residences to people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that remittances of over $3 billion had so far been received through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA). He directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to facilitate online remittances to Pakistanis abroad through RDA. He was briefed in detail on the remarkable success of the RDA initiative.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and we are taking historic steps to ensure their convenience," said the PM. He added the government initiatives such as granting voting rights to Pakistanis abroad, issuing their power of attorney and succession certificates online would have far-reaching consequences for their well-being and convenience.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan Ayub Afridi, Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir and senior officials.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the government ensured protection of the economically weaker sections through smart lockdown instead of complete lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. He noted the government's policies to deal with the crisis have been hailed around the world.

Premier Imran said because of the government's relief and other measures, industries and economic activities had been affected minimally. He said the entire nation paid tribute to the sacrifices of frontline health workers and their services in tackling corona pandemic.

The PM was briefed about the wave of omicron in the country as well as its spread globally and in the region. The meeting was informed that the number of cases worldwide had started declining after the highest level of omicron in January, but still the number of cases is highest in Europe and the USA. The meeting was informed that the new wave of corona in Pakistan was causing an average of 42 deaths per day.

The meeting was informed that out of 150 million population, over 12 years of age, 90 million (58pc) people have been fully vaccinated so far and by March 2022, this number will increase to 110 million (72pc). In addition, 115 million (72pc) people have received a single dose, which will increase to 130 million (85pc) by March 2022. At present, 61,329 teams are working for the safe phase; one of every Pakistani vaccination in the country and doses of 2.2 million vaccines are being administered daily.

Vaccination Phase II will begin on March 7, 2022. 59pc of students between the ages of 12 and 17 have been fully vaccinated and 3.4 million people over the age of 18 have been given booster doses. At the provincial level, Punjab ranks first in terms of vaccine speed, followed by Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and other areas.

The PM commended the performance of NCOC and the Ministry of National Health Services and ordered for ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and expediting vaccination. Separately, Prime Minister said Gilgit-Baltistan has immense potential for tourism and the government is stepping up efforts to promote international tourism in that region.

“The government is taking steps to promote winter sports in Gilgit-Baltistan. Local tourism has flourished in the last three years due to government initiatives. The government is taking steps to provide international standard facilities to tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan,” the PM said.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Special Assistant for Tourism Azam Jamil. Plans for promotion of tourism in GB and detailed discussion on GB Vision 2050 was held in the meeting.