Pentagon signals end of Anthropic AI deal following Trump administration legal clash

A top Pentagon official has revealed the future of the AI deal with Anthropic, stating he sees little chance of resuming negotiations with the tech company after its legal clash with the Trump administration.

Recently, the Pentagon has placed a formal supply-chain risk tag on Anthropic, limiting the use of its technology for defense purposes and jeopardizing its customer base.

Emil Michael, the under secretary of defense for research and engineering told Bloomberg, “I don’t think there’s a scenario where this gets resolved in that way.”

Michael also talked about the predictable nature of Anthropic’s reaction after the company was designated as a supply chain risk. But, the company’s legal efforts to overturn the supply chain declaration will not change Pentagon’s decision regarding the revival of the AI deal.

When asked about the possibility of future negotiations, Michael was blunt, stating, “The talks are over. We are moving on.”

Anthropic said in its lawsuit on Monday that the designation was unlawful and in violation of its free speech and due process rights.

“These actions are unprecedented and unlawful. The Constitution does not allow the government to wield its enormous power to punish a company for its protected speech,” Anthropic said in a statement.

The filing in a federal court in the US state of California asked a judge to undo the designation.

According to the court filings, the designation has threatened its credibility to work with vendors and contractors. They are raising concerns, bringing collaborations to halt, suspending work, and terminating contracts.