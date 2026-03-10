Meghan Markle, Harry’s humanitarian trip falls flat for William: ‘He can’t wait to put a stop to it’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tour of Jordan, often referred to as a ‘faux royal’ tour has incurred some catastrophic reactions by members of the Royal Family, particularly the future King and Queen, William and Kate.

For those unversed, the couple recently did the two-day tour following an invitation by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) for children refugees and patients.

However, with everything going on behind the scenes with the British Royal Family, especially given Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s allegations of misconduct its being called a ‘laughable’ move.

This is precisely why a well-placed source has spoken to Heat World and points out how the Windsor’s are taking it.

In their view, “Harry and Meghan claim to want peace and unity, but it’s laughable to William how fake they are.”

Furthermore, the whole thing even goes as far as to utterly “enrage” him because what it looks like to the public is that the Sussexes are being given free reign and are being ‘allowed’ to “trade off royal status and bad mouth the institution at the same time.”

In his hope to put a stop to it the same source says “he can’t wait to put a stop to it the moment he becomes King. He's adamant his first order of business will be to strip them of their titles, and says it’s going to be enormously satisfying when he’s finally able to accomplish what his father is refusing to do.”

However, where Kate is concerned Prince Harry is never to be blamed for any of it because she has a tendency to let Harry off the hook when he does this sort of thing. In fact her ‘first instinct’ is to blame Meghan.

“In this case, she’s not wrong because Meghan was the driving force. Kate thought the timing was tone-deaf and cannot believe Harry didn’t realise how badly this would land with the family, given everything they’re dealing with right now. She’s not slamming the door on reconciliation, but there’s no denying this has pushed things further apart.”