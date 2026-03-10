William’s thoughts about Prince Harry take turn for the worse: ‘Really thought his judgement was better’

‘Tone deaf’ Prince Harry turns up the heat for his brother Prince William and here is why the future King is unhappy even with his humanitarian work.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been fighting overwhelming bouts of nervousness and stress ever since Jeffrey Epstein’s links to one of their own was leaked and now with the Firm facing a crisis that is being called bigger than the death of Princess Diana, the Sussexes actions and behaviors are putting them over the edge.

Information about the Windsor’s patience boiling over has been shared to Heat World by a well placed source.

Per their report, the pressure on William is real and so to have Harry making things worse has really upset Kate.

According to the insider, “she’s very disappointed in him, she really thought his judgement was better.” Plus given the circumstances “it does feel tone deaf of Harry and Meghan to be trying to grab positive headlines for themselves right now. The right thing to do would be to stay out of the press, not court it.”

On the flip side though the Sussexes are finding it impossible to find their footing and its turning Harry ‘very defensive’, and the source even says “he and Meghan were simply trying to do a good thing. From his perspective it’s very frustrating because they get so much criticism for being ‘too Hollywood’, then they go the opposite direction and people still find fault. He feels like he can’t win, no matter what.”