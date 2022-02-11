Zindagi Trust to create awareness about safe internet usage

Islamabad: The Zindagi Trust, a non-profit organisation working to reform government schools, has planned a campaign to create awareness of the safe usage of the internet. Under the initiative for which the organisation has signed a memorandum of understanding with TikTok, the leading short-video platform, a series of workshops will be conducted for students, parents, and teachers at government schools adopted by the Zindagi Trust.

Thousands of young internet users will be able to learn about best practices of internet usage and how they can become responsible digital citizens and cultivate a safe online community across the nation. The workshops will cover safety features available on TikTok for parents and students, harmful behaviours prevalent on social media, ways to share appropriate information, identification of fake news and misinformation, and reporting mechanisms to report illicit and harmful content.

Zindagi Trust CEO Dr. Hameedah Sayani said TikTok's popularity and wide reach would help his organisation take its message of safe internet usage across the country. "Our special messages and communications will protect the people from exposure to objectionable content. We remain committed to improving the quality of life while accelerating sustainable development and socio-economic growth of the nation,” he said.

Farah Tukan, head of the Government Relations and Public Policy - Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan at TikTok, hailed the initiative and said it would ensure the safety of Pakistan’s digital community. "This partnership is another step in the right direction for a digitally safe Pakistan and we are happy to be an integral part of it,” he said.