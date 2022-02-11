KARACHI: Two teenage girls, who were kidnapped from their house in village Mohammad Hanif Rajput in Mirpurkhas and raped by people of the Tangri community, recorded their statements before the judicial magistrate in Digri town on Thursday.

They were initially supposed to appear before the magistrate on Tuesday but their attendance was delayed as, according to the police, they were still under trauma.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Mirpurkhas, Captain (retd) Asad Chaudhry, one of the girls told the magistrate on Thursday that she was raped by two men — Ali Nawaz and an unidentified man — while the other said suspect Nawab Tangri had subjected her to criminal assault.

Earlier, the SSP had stated that the girls were examined by the medico-legal officers at a rural health centre and it had been established that they were subjected to rape. “The samples, including the victims’ clothes with multiple stains, have been processed for DNA profiling,” he said, adding the police had so far arrested 15 suspects with three of the arrests being made recently.

Of the three recently-arrested men, one was identified as Hayat Tangri and another as Ali Gul Tangri, he said, adding Nawab Tangri was also among the arrested suspects. All the arrested accused persons were remanded in the police custody while primary suspect Ali Nawaz remained still at large, the SSP said.

According to the first information report, people from the Tangri community had entered the complainant’s house, looted valuables at gunpoint and taken away his wife and sister on Sunday (Feb 6). The kidnapped girls were recovered the next day when the police raided the house of Hayat Tangri, who is also nominated in the FIR.