CM Usman Buzdar announces setting up of 12 new universities

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced establishing 12 new universities in different districts and directed to take steps without delay to approve the charter.

The chief minister stated this during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun who called on him at CM Office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister was briefed that 197 higher education projects were being completed at the cost of Rs15 billion. The government was striving to provide the best higher education opportunities to the youth, especially the women, at their doorsteps, he said and vowed that the PTI-led government would transform Punjab into a hub of quality higher education. Improvement in the global ranking of Punjab based universities was a welcome sign, he added. The secretary Higher Education Department and others were also present.

Development: The chief minister said the journey of development had been extended to backward areas to ensure composite development. He was speaking at a meeting held with Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Rafaqat Ali Gillani, who called on him at the CM Office on Thursday. The SACM apprised the chief minister of the problems of his constituency. The CM promised to solve the public problems. The chief minister said that instead of limiting progress and development to some specific cities, a solid policy had been adopted for equal development of each and every city and district. The country and the nation were oppressed by wasting resources on exhibitory projects, he regretted, adding the opposition disappointed people by raising hollow slogans.

The chief minister advised opposition politicians to realise facts in the critical situation, as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had compounded problems. These elements were compromising Pakistan’s interests for personal gains, he deplored. However, serving people was the core agenda of the PTI government, as the era of lip-service was over now and the government was serving masses, he concluded.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the chief minister said the opposition could not face Prime Minister Imran Khan, even if it was united as the people were fed up with their hollow claims of resignations, long marches and no-confidence. He said every political ploy of the opposition had already failed badly. The opposition did not dare to march, resign or table a confidence motion, he added. These people just wanted to keep themselves alive in the media, he said, adding the people were well aware that the opposition had no public welfare agenda.