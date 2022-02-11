PUEET problems

It is disappointing to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan, after three and half years in office, has not yet realised that many of his plans for the country are not advisable for the simple fact that they are unviable. For instance, converting the Prime Minister House into a university in Islamabad is an overambitious plan that cannot be implemented. Despite that, Rs23 billion out of the project’s substantial budget – over Rs34 billion – have been approved, which means that work on the Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (PUEET) will begin soon.

First, a residential building cannot meet the requirements of a research university. Second, it is not advisable to set up a university in the Red Zone as it will create a heavy flow of traffic in the area which is problematic for security reasons. Any plans of converting state buildings into universities are undoubtedly appealing to people who do not know the complications that arise from such plans. While setting up universities is a commendable step for the country, it is of critical importance that suitable sites are chosen. The PUEET too should be set up at a location agreed upon by a team of experienced educational experts, away from the Red Zone.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

London