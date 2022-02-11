Indian atrocities

Muslims in today’s India have become extremely vulnerable. The Modi-led government has left no stone unturned to erase Muslim identity in India. A number of recent events highlight this issue. Recently, some Hindus were found ‘auctioning’ Muslim women online. There have also been calls for Muslim genocide by Hindu monks in Haridwar, and Muslim girls have been banned from wearing hijab in schools and colleges.

Modi’s government has taken little action against these issues, even though many of these incidents blatantly disregard the Indian constitution. This silence is enough to illustrate his support for the Hindutva cause of turning India into a Hindu state. India, under Modi, has already lost the status of a secular state in the global community, and now it is well on its way to be a Hindu-fundamentalist state.

Abdul Basit Ranjha

Phalia